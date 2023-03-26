Suspension: Ayu-led NWC led PDP to colossal failure – Anyim 

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, weekend accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Dr. Inyiocha Ayu of leading the party to a colossal failure.

Sen. Anyim who is a chieftain of PDP stated this in a statement he signed and made available to Blueprint.

Anyim alleged that the role of the NWC led many of the party faithful into working against the party in the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Sen. Anyim noted that he was proud of supporting the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, who was returned governor-elect of Ebonyi state.

The statement reads: “Having watched Mr. Debo Ologunagba read a press statement with the above title, on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, I have the following observations and comments to make:

“The action of the NWC is, to say the least, disappointing. I thought the concern of the NWC now would be how to undertake a thorough self-examination on why they performed so poorly in the 2023 elections rather than seek to further divide the party by shifting blames.

“It smacks of arrogance for the NWC to put up a bold face instead of showing remorse and being sober for leading the party to such colossal loss in the 2023 general elections, thereby dashing the hopes and expectations of party members and indeed Nigerians.

“It is clear that arising from the leadership style of the NWC, many members, intentionally and proudly, worked against the party including members of the NWC. Therefore, it is a display of innate cowardice for NWC to choose soft targets to suspend and fear those that daily demonise them.

“It is difficult to explain why the NWC is in a hurry to suspend leaders of the party without recourse to fair hearing, without which their action is null and void.

“In the case of Ebonyi state, the NWC imposed a candidate from the sitting governor’s zone, contrary to the zoning formular in the state. Every effort to let the NWC see reason fell on deaf ears. On the day the party’s presidential rally was held in Ebonyi state, I told Dr. Ayu that I was boycotting the rally because I cannot support the candidate they imposed on Ebonyi state.”

