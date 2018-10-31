Suspension: ‘Daring’ NHIS Scribe allegedly sues Health Minister, Attorney-General

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf, has sued the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the NHIS over his suspension by the governing council of the board.

In the suit with the number, FHC/ABJ/CS/1220/2018 filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Yusuf asked the court to rule among others that the governing council of the NHIS had no powers under the provisions of the NHIS Act to suspend him from office.

Punch reports that Yusuf instituted the suit through his lawyer, Uchechukwu Obi (SAN), on Monday.

Yusuf asked the court to state that the council had no powers under sections 6 and 7 of the Act to discipline him or to investigate allegations made against him as they purported to do by their internal memorandum on October 19, 2018.

