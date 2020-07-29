Suspension: Gombe PDP violated my right – Lawmaker

A member of Gombe state House of Assembly, Mr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala Wednesday said his one month suspension by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a violation of his right as a loyal party chieftain.

Ayala is among few opposition members in the state assembly and he says some few party members are bent on thwarting his election since the primary election stage in 2018.

He went to the courts up to the Supreme Court level where he claimed his mandate after the 2019 general elections.

Reacting to a letter he said was purported to have suspended him from the party for one month, Mr. Ayala addressed a press conference and told journalists that the action was laughable, needless, uncalled for and an invitation to crisis.

He said he has already instructed his lawyers to write to the party to withdraw the suspension because, “as a loyal party member and a Nigerian, I believe my rights have been grossly violated.

“They have also gone ahead to bring me into public disrepute because they have also gone public with their action by issuing press releases in the media.”

He stated that his alleged offences in the letter were that he made a comment that was regarded as disrespectful during a meeting held on 30th June, 2020 and that he walked away even before the end of the meeting.

He said, “My only offense, according to the letter, was that I said replacing elected ward officials in Billiri North, Baganje North and Tal wards after being sworn in over two months after elections will not bring peaceful coexistence, harmony and it will not augur well for the party.

“The second reason was that I walked out of the meeting before all agendas for the meeting were exhausted when in actual fact, I took an excuse at the tail end of the meeting after all agendas were discussed before leaving the meeting venue because of some urgent issues I had to attend to.”