Suspension of N/East zonal chair, unconstitutional, laughable – APC adviser

The purported suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North East zonal chairman, Mustapha Salihu by four members of the party exco has been described as unconstitutional.

Zonal legal adviser of the party, Kashim Mustapha Haruna told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the action is laughable, describing the action as ‘‘corruption fighting back.

He reiterated that Mustapha Salihu remains the substantive zonal chairman of the party for the North East, adding: ‘‘they are foot soldiers of the opposition party who are not happy with the outcome of the peaceful and successful primaries in the North East by the APC.

The so-called suspension is against the letter and spirit of the sacred APC constitution.

‘‘Imagine the APC North East zonal secretary with four others allegedly sitting somewhere in Abuja and just suspending somebody; it’s laughable.’’ He said the APC constitution states that only two thirds of the Zonal Executive Committee comprising state governors, state, local government and ward chairmen in the zone have the power to discipline or suspend any erring member or pass vote of no confidence.

He therefore appealed to the aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords, join hands together to ensure total victory during and after the forth coming general election in the Zone.

In her reaction, the zonal woman leader, Amina Manga, disassociated herself from the purported suspension.

She accused them of forging her signature and name into the list of those behind the plot.

