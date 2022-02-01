Suspension of petrol subsidy removal right decision



The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, organised and proposed a protest against the possible removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government. The decision of the labour union is commendable for standing firm to ensure that the federal government has suspended the planned action.

However, the federal government has suspended indefinitely the removal of petrol subsidy. Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, announced the suspension a day before the planned protest at a meeting held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the National Assembly.

Indeed, It is a welcome idea by the government to postpone the removal of the subsidy until at least they educate the masses on its benefit and otherwise. It is good because the government by this suspension has protected the nation and saved it from collapse as some people take advantage of a peaceful protest and escalate it to terrorism. We all saw what happened during the #EndSARS protests of 2020.

Government should educate the masses before taking any action, not only on the removal of the subsidy but on any policy or strategy that will impact the lives of the people.

The consequences of the aforementioned issue is well known in every nook and cranny of the nation because the prices of almost everything will increase. We saw it happen in 2012 when the President Goodluck Jonathan government removed fuel subsidy. If the government had not listened to the people and went ahead to remove the fuel subsidy, the economy will run into to crisis, because if labour and other unions go on strike or protest, it will negatively affect our economy. We are already suffering from insecurity, hunger, hyper inflation, and other challenges, if the protest had to taken place we are going to destroy the economy.

Also, if they remove the subsidy what will be the replacement of that subsidy, though they are saying they are going to give a certain amount of money to the unemployed. Can we trust the government on that, will this one work? There are a lot of policies like this before that have failed. How are we sure that the amount of money the government claimed to be spending on subsidies will be used for the good of the people?

Above all, some policies need to be put in place before removing the subsidy. NLC’s argument is that government should make the Warri, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Eleme efineries functional before removing subsidy, in order to ameliorate the hardship on the people.

Patience Musa Malgwi, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri,Borno state