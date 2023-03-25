Suspension: SGF Boss a target of disgruntled elements – Jessey

Pharmacist Jessey Chidama has described the purported suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Barrister Boss Mustapha, as the handiwork of bad elements within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, using political miscreants to tarnish his reputation.

In a statement in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, the APC stalwart said Boss is a big shot who some unscrupulous elements want bring down because of primordial sentiments.

Jessey lamented that the APC hierarchy is watching with less interest how suspension has become the order of the day in the party.

He noted the party governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani, was purportedly suspended by her ward and Local government excos for no just cause.

“Senator Ishaku Abbo, representing Adamawa North, was suspended by the ward exco. Also, from the blues, the North-east National Vice-chairman of the party, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, was manhandled by his Yola ward officials”, he added.

Jessey, who holds the traditional title Farin Ganin Daura and Garkuwan Talakawa, said nobody in the party has been a source of support more than Boss Mustapha.

The APC stakeholder in Hong called on state and national officials to sanitise the APC by purging it of bad elements to serve as deterrence to others.

According to him most of the party’s ward excos are moles being used to disrespect revered party men by disgruntled politicians who are mostly from the APC opposition faction.

“I have never seen a party loyal man like Boss. He is a die-hard loyalist. I know what he has been doing to support the APC. He is the ideal leader we need in this country.

“I’m calling on those influencing ward excos wrongly to desist because Boss is a man of destiny chosen by God to fulfill a purpose,” Jessey said.

