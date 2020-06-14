Sustain founding founders’ vision, AUDA-NEPAD boss tasks Nigerian leaders







The national coordinator and chief executive officer of Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for Africa’s Development and Africa Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has called on leaders to build on the legacies of the nation’s founding fathers as well as their predecessors’ programmes.



In a signed statement made available at the weekend by her media assistant, Abolade Ogundimu, Princess Akobundu made the call in her message to mark 21 years of democratic governance in the country.



Akobundu, who is also a member, AU-Taskforce Committee on Governance Response to COVID-19 and other pandemics, noted that the founding fathers’ vision is to bring development closer to the people by instituting democracy; a system that allows for greater participation of the people at all levels.



The statement said deliberate effort must be made to ensure that the labours of our heroes/heroines past who fought for democracy should not be in vein.



“Our leaders have worked doggedly to ensure that Nigeria remains one indivisible entity and we should develop our nation where justice and peace shall reign and create a home for all citizens of this country.



“We should also create an enabling environment and laws that will attract investment to enable the country to play the role of the giant of Africa that we are,” it stated.



The CEO praised President Muhammadu Buhari for championing development and ensuring continuation of uncompleted projects unlike his predecessors. He urged leaders to borrow a leaf from the good examples that Buhari had set and ensure that the resources of the nation are not wasted.



“One good thing that amazes me and I appreciate about President Buhari’s administration is building on already established structures.



“Mr. President did not abandon his predecessor’s uncompleted projects which have previously been the practice, a major problem of development and economic growth in the past,” she added.



She further lauded the present administration’s response to East-west road, Kaduna-Abuja rail system, the second Niger Bridge, the agricultural and self-sufficiency food programme, roads and railway construction, fight against corruption, ease of doing business, amongst other developmental projects and programmes described as dividends of democracy.

Related