Sustain offensive against insurgents, bandits – COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has directed troops of the Nigerian Army to sustain offensives against insurgents and bandits across the country.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, quoted Yahaya as saying this while addressing troops during operational visit to 23 Brigade, Yola on Saturday.

He urged them to continue to eliminate the criminals to a point of surrendering.

He assured the troops of his commitment to addressing all challenges confronting the troops to enable them to perform optimally.

He said that the troops needed to consistently train and bring their combat experiences to bear in tackling the adversaries decisively.

The COAS also inaugurated two blocks of soldiers’ accommodation during the visit in line with his commitment to improve the welfare of personnel and boost troops’ morale.

He urged them to ensure adequate maintenance of the facilities and put them to good use.