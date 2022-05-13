Sustain sanctions against Russia, UK tells World leaders

International sanctions against Russia should only be lifted when all of its troops have left Ukraine, the UK’s foreign secretary has said.

Liz Truss told a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Germany that Russian President Vladimir Putin must face a defeat that prevents further aggression.

“Putin is humiliating himself on the world stage,” she said, adding that he must be denied any benefit from his invasion of Ukraine.

She also called for Ukraine to have increased access to Nato military equipment.

G7 foreign ministers will meet again on Friday with their Ukrainian and Moldovan counterparts.

