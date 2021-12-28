Sustain tempo against criminal elements – CAS charges troops

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged troops of Operation GAMA AIKI (OPGA) and personnel of 013 Quick Response Force (013 QRF) Minna, Niger state to sustain the tempo of operations and continue to fight gallantly until insurgents, armed bandits and all other criminal elements are completely eliminated.

A statement by Air force spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Tuesday, said Air Marshal Amao gave the charge while celebrating Christmas with the troops of Air Component of OPGA in Minna.

Represented by the deputy director of Operations, Headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Sunday Aneke, the CAS noted that the lunch also provided an opportunity for the NAF to remember the sacrifices of fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price in the service to the country.

The NAF he stated, operating in concert with sister Services and other security agencies, has continued to courageously confront various security threats, while recording tangible results in the various theatres of operations.

“I must therefore state that I am proud of the efforts of all our officers, airmen and airwomen participating in Internal Security operations in different parts of the country”.

While appreciating the President Muhammadu for his continued support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria especially the NAF, the CAS stated that the AC OPGA has continued to perform very critical roles in providing the much needed air support for the effective conduct of ground operations by the Land Component.

The air operations he disclosed, have been immensely instrumental in curtailing the activities of the terrorists and denying them freedom of action.

“It is gratifying to note that operational manpower development in the NAF recently received a boost with the winging of 26 new pilots and 31 operators since my assumption of Office.

“In the same vein, I am happy to note that we currently have a total of 195 officers, airmen and airwomen undergoing various training courses abroad cutting across several specialties and trades.

“In addition, 12 student pilots are undergoing Basic Fighter Training at 403 Flying Training School, Kano, while 12 others are undergoing Basic Transport Training at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna. These courses are aimed at maintaining combat readiness by increasing the number of pilots to man our ever-increasing inventory of aircraft”, he said.

In his remarks, the Commander 103 QRF, Group Captain Elisha Bindul stated that the presence of CAS during festive periods remained a huge source of motivation and indicative of his commitment to the welfare and morale of troops of OPGA.

