Sustainability week: Dangote donates to old age home, physically challenged

As part of activities marking the 2021 Global Sustainability Week, employees of the pan-African Dangote Group have donated food items and hygiene products to the elderly and physically challenged children.

The donations were made in Lagos, Tuesday, to the physically challenged persons at Pacelli School for the Blind, Surulere and Lagos state owned Old People’s Home, Sabo-Yaba. The food items included bags of rice, beans, semovita, noodles and beverages.

The company is marking the Sustainability Week with the theme: ‘Building a Sustainable Future – The Dangote Way’, which began on September 27 and would last upto September 30.

Speaking on the initiative, Head Sustainability, Dangote Group, Eunice Sampson said, “We are employees of Dangote Group and every year, we have our sustainability week, which is driven by employee volunteering.”

She said all the operations of Dangote Group across Africa implement various initiatives aimed at empowering their host communities and ensuring sustainable present and future for the conglomerate.

Continuing, Eunice said: “We have set aside this week to create awareness on the need for good neighbourliness and we will also promote environmental responsibility, social responsibility and good governance in all our operations.”

According to her, “during our sustainability week we reach out to our host communities, which aligns with the vision of our employer, the Dangote Group.”

Manager of the Old People Home, Yaba, Oluwafunmilayo Adekola, thanked the Dangote Group for the palliatives brought for the elders and for supporting the Lagos state government at this COVID-19 era.

Also, Principal of Pacelli School for the Blind & Partially Insighted Children Surulere, Sister Jane Onyeneri said the school has been in existence since 1964 and provides free education to the pupils and students, saying it is through the goodwill of people like Dangote Group that they are able to give the children the best education.

Onyeneri said this is the beginning of friendship from Dangote, calling on the Group to be part of its jubilee celebration come next year.

Group lead, Health and Safety, Dangote Group, James Adenuga said: “We are excited at the way the Old Age Home is run and we commend the Lagos state government.”