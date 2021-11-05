Suswam tasks security agencies on missing journalist Tordue

Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDD, Benue North-east) has called on the various security agencies to intensify efforts to discover the whereabouts of a missing journalist, Tordue Henry Salem.

Tordue, the House of Representatives’ correspondent of Vanguard newspapers, has been missing since October 13, 2021.

In a statement signed by his personal assistant, Michael Zendesha on Friday, Senator Suswam expressed sadness that the Benue state-born journalist has not been found, after 22 days of waiting on the security.

“It is worrisome and of great concern that Mr. Salem Tordue is still missing and no one could get a clue of his whereabouts after 22 days. This does not portray us as a nation that is security-conscious, proactive and responsive. I’m not saying the security agencies are not doing enough, but I also want them to intensify efforts. Let them do more.

“There should be synergy amongst the various formations. Let them continue with intelligence-gathering and also factorise all possible indices to ensure that the young man is found and reunited with his family.

“I can only imagine what the family, colleagues and friends may be going through right now. They believe so much in the security of this nation and I’m sure the security is capable of finding him. There is nothing that is impossible with God,” the statement read in part.

He said he would liaise with other senators from Benue and the leadership of the Senate to ensure that a motion of urgent public importance was brought to the floor when “plenary resumes next week.”