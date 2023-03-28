SWAN congratulates Enugu governor-elect, Mbah

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Enugu state chapter has congratulated the Enugu State governor-elect, Barr. Peter Mbah for his victory in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The Association also assured him of it’s readiness for partnership with the state government to lift sporting activities in Enugu State.

The Association in a congratulatory message signed by it’s General Secretary, Comrade Sabastine Adonu, appealed to Mbah to appoint a Commissioner for Sports that knows sports and as well have passion for sports development.

“Message of Congratulations to Barr. Peter Mbah, Enugu State Governor-Elect,

“Your Excellency, accept our warm congratulations on your deserved victory at the polls. We wish you the best wishes as you prepare to assume the responsibilities of your new office.

