SWAN FCT celebrates Naija Ratels FC Boss on his birthday

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter has congratulated the proprietor of one of Nigeria’s rising women football club Naija Ratels, Barr. Paul Edeh.

Chairman of SWAN FCT Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka in a congratulatory message conveyed via a press statement on Tuesday hailed Barr. Edeh who he described as a sports administrator per excellence.

Comrade Chidoka recalled with nostalgia how the young and vibrant Naija Ratel FC Chief Executive Officer has passionately and steadily set a new pace in the growth and sustained development of two women clubs in the country.

“In not too long a time that I have known Barr. Paul Edeh, his approach and passion in engaging young Nigerians especially the women in meaningful venture, using football as a veritable tool is amazing.

“He has invested and still investing his personal resources so much on many young footballers who are enjoying their career due to his desire to add value to their lives.

“On behalf of my professional colleagues, I pray that God almighty give you long life with fulfillment and utmost accomplishments now and always,” the SWAN chairman said.

Naija Ratels will be among the clubs in the country’s apex women League when the new season gets underway after they gained promotion from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) championship stable recently.

