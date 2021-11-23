SWAN FCT week: NTA’s Nwabueze dethrones FRCN’s Ndubueze, wins 2021 tennis competition

The third day of the ongoing sporting and social week events organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter witnessed stiff competition amidst fanfare with tennis competition.

At the end, veteran broadcaster Chukwunonso Nwabueze of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) emerged champions of the Tennis aspect of SWAN FCT 2021 week.

He beat fellow colleague from NTA Dennis Amo 4-1, 4-0 in the final and was crowned new champions.

In the third place match, Ndubueze Chidoka of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) beat Salifu Usman of Leadership Newspapers to become second runners up of the competition.

Chidoka, the incumbent chairman of SWAN FCT and 2019 champions who was drawn bye had lost to Amo 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-final stage.

Usman, SWAN FCT vice chairman equally lost to Nwabueze earlier.

Ikenna Okonkwo of Blueprint Newspapers and FRCN’s Bala Katung had competed in the preliminary stage but lost to Amo and Nwabueze respectively.

Speaking shortly after, Nwabueze who has been a tennis serial winner said he decided to take part in the competition as a way to further prepare for competitive challenges ahead.

“I took part in this competition and I will say I like the way it was put together. Kudos to the organisers,” he said.

The SWAN week which kicked off last Saturday with physical exercise will climax on Thursday November 25, 2021 with the final of the football action.

While NTA confront News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the final, Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN) will battle African Independent Television (AIT) in the third place game at the SiaOne Academy pitch inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

