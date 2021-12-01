SWAN honours Okowa with merit award

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Tuesday honoured

Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, with a merit award.

According to the leadership of the association, the honour accorded governor Okowa was in recognition of his genuine commitment to sports development and industry.

Performing the investiture inside the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, during the final of Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup, President of SWAN, Sir Honour Sirawoo, who led an expanded National Executive Committee (NEC) described Okowa as an “enabler of generational shift in sports growth and development.”

He stated that Governor Okowa has contributed immensely to sports development, not just in Delta but across the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Okowa said the state will continue to take school sports seriously adding that from it the young ones will emerge future champions.

Okowa also commended SWAN for their contribution to sports development in the country, even as he urged them not to relent despite all the challenges they face.

SWAN President said under Okowa’s administration, Delta has excelled in every sphere of sports.

According to him, “Governor Okowa must be commended for his genuine love for sports and its development. He is indeed a square peg in a square hole when it comes to passion for sports.

“Under his administration, Delta State has maintained commanding positions in practically all sphere of sports. This clearly shows that the governor is a lover of sports.

“By giving all the needed impetus for sports to thrive, he is at the same time creating opportunities for athletes to earn means of livelihood and contribute to the state’s economy.”

Sir Sirawoo disclosed that SWAN Merit Award is given to those who truly deserve it and as such, Governor Okowa has joined an exclusive list of awardees.

At the end of the end of regulation time, none of the teams; Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba and College of Commerce, Warri could score, then the two teams went into a penalty shootout.

Defending champions, College of Commerce, Warri won the match after converting all their kicks while Osadenis only managed to score three kicks and the game ended 5-3.

The winning team also went home with a brand new 18 seater bus donated by the Delta state government and a cash sum of N1 million.

Also sponsor of the tournament, Zenith Bank of Nigeria, made a cash presentation of N500,000 to the second placed team as well as individual cash awards to outstanding players.

