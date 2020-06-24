SWAN tasks Anambra FA committee on fair, credible election



The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra chapter has called on Mr Jude Anyadufu-led Anambra Football Association election committee to discharge their duty with utmost fairness.

SWAN, which made the call in a communiqué issued on Wednesday after its monthly meeting held in Awka, the state capital, also called on all stakeholders in Anambra football to participate in the process, and not hesitate to bare their minds when and where necessary.



The six-point communiqué signed by Mr Anthony Oji and Mr Chimezie Anaso, chairman and secretary respectively, said they were impressed with the setting up of the election committee following the expiration of the four-year tenure of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah-led administration on May 3, 2020.

They, however, frowned at the exclusion of their members in the process and urged the organisers of the election to meet with sports writers to acquaint them with their plans and programmes.

“We encourage all football stakeholders (ex-players, referees, club Owners, sponsors) in the state to take keen interest and participate in the process. We urge the Election Committee to be above board and transparent in the discharge of their duties of giving the football community in Anambra a free, fair and credible election.



“The association demands an audience with the chairman of the election committee and his members after the closure of sale of forms on June 24 and before the onset of the next stage of the electioneering process. SWAN Anambra chapter remains open to positive collaboration with football and indeed all sports stakeholders in the interest of growth and development of football and athletes in the state,” it stated.