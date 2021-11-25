Sweden’s first female Vice President quits 8 hours into office

Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, resigned from office just eight hours after she became prime minister.

Andersson was forced to resign after the Green Party — a junior partner to Andersson’s Social Democrats — said it would not be part of an Andersson government if forced to implement a 2022 budget amended by the opposition.

Although her resignation is technical, she is still ready to lead a one-party cabinet and will now face a new vote.

The Green Party said earlier it won’t block her appointment.

“I understand that this may look very messy, and what has happened is completely unique. Despite the fact that the parliamentary positions appear unchanged, the issue should be tried anew. I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy might be questioned” Andersson said.

A centre-right party that has previously supported the government refused to back her in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, sealing the fate of the government’s bill in favour of a competing proposal by conservative parties.

The amendment means some of the government’s key reforms, such as an extra week off for families, are ditched in favour of more spending on the justice system and a gasoline tax cut.