Sweet moment! Man proposes to visually impaired athlete at 2020 Paralympics

When you suffer the disappointment of missing out on qualification in your Paralympics race, getting a surprise proposal from your partner is one way to get over it.

That’s what happened to Cape Verde para-athlete Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, who failed to qualify for the women’s 200m T11 semi-finals by coming last in her heat, only for her guide – Manuel Antonio Vaz de Vega – to ask her to marry him on the track straight after the race.

The para-athlete’s guide rushed over to Semedo, who is visually impaired and was wearing a blindfold, at the National Stadium and ushered over the other competitors and their respective helpers to join them for their special moment.

Semedo immediately said yes which led to cheers and applause from the other athletes once their guides filled them in on what was going on, as the newly-engaged couple embraced on the track.

The Paralympic sprinter then showed her ring to the cameras, clearly delighted with the news despite her disappointment on the track.