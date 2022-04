World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open with a shoulder injury.

On Saturday, the Polish 20-year-old won her fourth consecutive title at the Stuttgart Open.

She was due to start her Madrid campaign on Thursday but said: “My body needs a rest.”

Swiatek has confirmed she is hoping to play at the Italian Open in May followed by the French Open, where she is the favourite for the title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook