Swiss Re reports loss as Ukraine war, natural disasters, Covid-19 take toll

Swiss Re reported a group net loss of $248 million during the first quarter, as a result of headwinds such as the war in Ukraine, higher-than-expected natural catastrophes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This loss compares with net income of $333 million in Q1 2021.

Swiss Re booked reserves of $283 million in the first quarter related to the war in Ukraine, according to Chief Financial Officer John Dacey who described the quarter as “challenging” with “several headwinds.”

There's a very high degree of uncertainty with regards to potential impacts on insurers and reinsurers from this war and the related events. And so far, we have hardly seen any actual claims," said Dacey during a media call to discuss the Q1 results.



“

Discussing the potential for Ukraine war claims, Dacey said: “We continue to believe … that the ultimate market loss for the industry could be similar in dimension to a midsize natural catastrophe event,” or around $15 billion.

The relevant lines of business to which Swiss Re is exposed in the Ukraine war include: aviation, credit and surety, marine, political risk and political violence, he added.

Dacey said the group also paid higher-than-expected large natural catastrophe claims of $524 million across its P/C businesses – Property & Casualty Reinsurance and Corporate Solutions – as well as COVID-19 claims of $501 million in its Life & Health Reinsurance business.

Despite these Ukraine reserves and large natural catastrophe claims, Dacey said, the group’s property/casualty businesses continued to deliver robust technical underwriting results, while achieving attractive growth in renewals, year to date.

Swiss Re’s P&C Re business reported a Q1 combined ratio of 99.3%, compared to the 96.6% reported for the same period last year. At the same time, Corporate Solutions, its commercial insurance arm, had a Q1 combined ratio of 95.2, an improvement over the 96% reported in Q1 2021. (A combined ratio below 100% indicates an underwriting profit).

P&C Re renewed contracts with US$2.4 billion in treaty premium volumes at the April 1 renewals, which represents a 15% volume increase compared with the business that was up for renewal (through a combination of new business growth and price increases). Since the start of the year, P&C Re has achieved treaty premium volume growth of 8% and a price increase of 3%, which covers more conservative loss assumptions.

Other Q1 results include:

The group’s net premiums earned in Q1 were $10.6 billion, compared with $10.2 billion in Q1 2021.

P&C Re reported net income of $85 million for the first quarter, compared with net income of $481 million for Q1 2021. Net premiums earned were $5.3 billion, compared with $5.0 billion in Q1 2021.

P&C Re had elevated, large natural catastrophe losses of $449 million ($316 in Q1 2021), mainly related to European storms in February and flooding in Australia in February and March. The P&C Re business booked reserves of $154 million for the Ukraine war.

P&C Re remains focused on achieving a combined ratio target of less than 94% for the full year.

