SWOFON decries non-availability of agricultural inputs



Women farmers in Bauchi state under the aegis of ‘Small Scale Women Farmers of Nigeria’ (SWOFON) have decried non availability of agricultural inputs to boost their farming activities.



State coordinator of SWOFON Mrs Makka Abbas in a press release issued to our correspondent Thursday said they did not get agricultural inputs from the state government this year like their counterparts in other states to support them.



“Our members in Gombe, Jigawa and Kano states got 7 cartons of herbicides for rice and maize each and their members are registered in agricultural food and Job plan project”. She pointed out.



Mrs Makka claimed that N3.5 million was allocated to Gombe state small scale women farmers in the 2020 state agriculture budget lamenting that women farmers are left behind in the Bauchi state budget.



According to her, even the groundnut oil factory allocated to small scale women farmers by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in the state to support the small holder women farmers in Darazo local government is yet to commence operation.



She therefore urged the directorate to hasten the commissioning of the factory so that it would start working and enable women who farm groundnuts to process them and market their products to maximize profits.

