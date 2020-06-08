SWOFON wants FG to reprioritise 2020 budget expenditure

Small-Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON), has called on the federal government through the National Assembly to reprioritize some of the expenditure items in the 2020 budget and not to cut the allocation to the agric sector.

The National President of SWOFON, Mary Afan at the zoom media briefing on the Executive Proposal to cut the Agricultural vote in the 2020 Federal Budget Amendment on Monday in Abuja said it is especially needed in agriculture consistency projects.

According to her, in the review and prioritization of programmes for the 2020 Federal Budget, it is imperative that FGN should not reduce the appropriation to the Ministry of Agriculture.

She explained that at 1.73% of the budget against the Maputo Declarations’10%; any further reduction will lead to decreased food productivity.

The National Assembly should increase the allocation to agriculture to at least 5% of the overall budget which is 50% of the Maputo commitment.

This will amount to a vote of not less than N201.1billion. Where this is not possible, then the original proposals in the 2020 budget for Agriculture should be protected/maintained.

Afan insisted that “reducing agric budget by any margin is wrong, saying that agriculture is the mainstay of the economy.”

She therefore pointed out that the nation’s food reserve has been depleted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and that citting agric budget will lead the country into recession.

Food importation is not an option at a time of diminishing external reserves and government revenue. Sustainable funding of agriculture would lead to increased food production, jobs and poverty reduction.

She said budget funded programmes and projects for women and youth must have locations, clear deliverables, must not be vague and should be tied to identifiable stakeholders.

Afan recalled the proposal by the Executive Arm to amend the 2020 Federal Budget and the cut in the vote of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The proposal seeks to reduce the recurrent vote of the Ministry by N721 million, from N58.686 billion to N57.964 billion, while the capital vote will be reduced from N124.395 billion to N79.012 billion,being a reduction of N45.382 billion representing 36% reduction.