SWP: FCT chairman hails FG on youth empowerment

The chairman of the FCT Committee on Special Works Programme [SWP], Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, has commended the federal government for creating the enabling environment for youth to secure employment and earn decent living.

Galadima remarked that the Special Public Works Employment Programme initiated by the federal government to provide jobs for 774, 000 youth across the country considerably reduced unemployment and provided youth with money to solve problems.

He commended the efforts of the FCT 20-member committee (SWP) selected from different interest groups such as traditional and religious leaders, market associations and youth council leadership for the smooth implementation of the programme in the territory.The chairman expressed the hope that the federal government “will have the capacity to continue the programme to enable other Nigerians who could not benefit from the first batch to be captured in subsequent editions.”

Galadima, the immediate past chairman of Kuje area council of the federal capital territory (FCT) before his new appointment by the federal government, urged Nigerians to pray constantly for peace in the country.

“I want to use this opportunity as chairman of the SWP to commend the federal government and Mr. President for keeping the promise to empower the youth and for providing employment for them. I will also appeal to SWP beneficiaries who are yet to receive their payments to be patient. Government programmes are sometimes slow during the implementation stages because of administrative issues that must be resolved. We are hopeful that before long, those who have not received their payments will be paid soon. The 6,000 people selected for the programme in the FCT must be paid,” he said.

He assured that the committee would continue to monitor the process of implementing the payment to ensure transparency and he urged those who have not received their payments to forward their complaints to the committee for follow-up action.