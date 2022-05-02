Sylva tasks staff on devotion, team work

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva, has urged staff of the ministry to redouble their efforts for more engaged and productive team work.

A statement by Senior Adviser (Media and Communication), to the minister Mr Horatius Egua, quoted Sylva as making the call at the bonding retreat for staff at Mandala, Niger State.

The minister noted that in view of the party primaries and general elections increasing demand for performance accountability by public institutions was paramount.

“We have come a long way since we assumed office in August 2019 in the execution of our mandate as outlined in the ministry’s priority areas.

“I must say we have delivered on all our priority areas from the ‘Increase of Petroleum Production Capacity to the ‘Passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill’.

“All the credit must go to the staff and members of my team who are present and absent. Your efforts are indeed appreciated.

“As we are all aware, this administration has barely one year to go. So, this retreat serves as both a time for stock taking and a strategic planning session,” he said.

The minister described the retreat as a team bonding retreat that would foster increased togetherness and cohesion among team members.

According to him, it provides an opportunity to know each other better and retool to achieve a common goal.

He expressed delight with the provision of few games that would reemphasise the importance of teamwork in a work environment.

He said collaboration was the only way great things could be achieved, adding that a group that lacked teamwork would fail even if they had the brightest minds but decided to operate in silos or at cross purposes.

Sylva also described the retreat as a work-life balance.

“Work-life balance is an important aspect of a healthy work environment.

“Maintaining a good work-life balance helps to reduce stress as well as prevent a burnout in the workplace,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

