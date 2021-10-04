Synergos Nigeria partners Swiss FCE group to digitise agric sector

Synergos Nigeria, an international non-governmental organisation has entered into partnership with FCE Group AG, a Swiss blockchain company, to develop and implement digital product to drive significant structural changes in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Country Director of Synergos Nigeria Mr Victor Adejoh, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Lokoja said the partnership is aimed at addressing the lingering food insecurity crisis in the country.

Adejoh said recent changes in climate and the economy as well as projections of the nation’s population doubling by 2050, placed focus on agriculture as a sector requiring urgent and immediate action.

He held that the Nigerian agriculture sector over the years had been in deep crisis and recently worsen by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had left nearly 100 million people dependent on farming in poverty.

He noted that a versatile digital platform for agricultural infrastructure was required for better access and exchange of information, getting the best offers, building links with logistics, finance, insurance, and education.

According to him, the Pilot Project of the collaboration would demonstrate trust building and connectedness in the Agricultural Value Chain

Cloud and blockchain technologies and provide access to the whole value chain for stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

The Synergos country director observed that smallholder farmers in Nigeria still lacked access to up-to-date market information and were unable to plan and optimize their work across value chains.



CEO of FCE Group AG, Gregory Arzumanian, also speaking on the issue, said the group’s collaboration with Synergos Nigeria was timely.

He said the collaboration had the right focus and perspective on issues of inequality, poverty, climate change, and global migration.