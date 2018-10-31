Syria: Over 1500 Civilian bodies discovered in mass grave

Over 1,500 bodies of civilians were found in a newly-discovered mass grave in Syria’s northern province of Raqqa, former de facto capital of the IS, al-Watan newspaper quotes medical sources as saying on Wednesday.

Citing medical sources, the newspaper said the bodies belong to civilians killed by the strikes of the U.S.-led coalition on Raqqa.

It said the bodies of 4,000 civilians have so far appeared in mass graves in Raqqa, adding that more bodies are being unearthed on daily basis.

The U.S.-led coalition had supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their push to capture Raqqa, which was the de facto capital of the IS, in 2017.

The report said the coalition’s airstrikes in Raqqa had destroyed 85 per cent of the provincial capital also known asf Raqqa.

