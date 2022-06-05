T.B Joshua memorial: Partners distribute items to vulnerable groups in Abuja

The Emmanuel TV Partners Abuja has distributed food items, toiletries and other relief materials worth millions of Naira to widows, orphans, the blind and other vulnerable groups in commemoration of the first memorial of the passing of popular televangelist and Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly called T.B Joshua,

Coordinator of the Emmanuel TV Partners Abuja, Ogechi Tagbo, during the visit to the Christ Foundation Orphanage Home for Children and Widows, Kuje, on Saturday said the donations was to honor T.B Joshua blessed memory and build on his legacy; assuring that the partners will continue to care for vulnerable groups in the society like the prophet always did before his passing.

Tagbo noted that Prophet TB Joshua was a Nigerian charismatic pastor and televangelist that recorded more than 15,000 attendees at his weekly Sunday services.

”By the power of the Holy Spirit, he cured various ailments, and through his prayers performed a lot of miracles that brought transformation and prosperity to millions the world over. He held crusades in Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, Colombia., Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Paraguay, Peru, and Israel, to mention but a few. He shook the world for Christ and won many souls for Jesus Christ,” she stated.

“We visited the Christ Foundation Orphanage Home for Children and Widows, Kuje, where food items and livelihood support was distributed, the Lady Kathryn Berrarys Orphanage Home Karu, and City of Refuge Orphanage Home, Gishiri all in the Federal Capital Territory. This is to carry on with spreading this message of love and care for the orphans, widows, downtrodden and vulnerable persons in our midst.

”We also visited the GWAGWALADA hospital where we prayed for some sick patients and assisted to pay some medical bills and visited the Christ foundation orphanage and widows home, Kuje. Other visits include City of refuge Gishiri, elders in Garki village, and SULEJA prisons, to mention but a few.

“Prophet TB Joshua was a generous philanthropist who lived for God and man. He was a man of great faith, selfless and accommodating who always looked out for the vulnerable.He was a man of great faith, his passion for God cannot be overemphasized. He preached and exemplified love, living it out in many lives he touched.

“While most people live for their pockets and stomach, he lived for God and humanity, who looked out for the weak, desperate and the oppressed, he was kind and polite to his detractors who always misunderstood him.

“We love Prophet TB Joshua who fought the good fight and finished well. He has gone to be with our Lord Jesus Christ interceding for us here on earth. Rest on God’s general till we meet to part no more,” the group stated.

The Emmanuel TV Partners Abuja is a creation of the COVID 19 global pandemic crisis, during the lockdown, to help reduce the negative effect, the group by way of donating funds and items reached out to the vulnerable as were taught by the Prophet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

