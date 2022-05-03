Table Tennis: Quadri rises to top 10 in world rankings

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri impressive performance continues to skyrocket after breaking many records and hitting the top 10 in the latest ranking released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday.

The new ranking was achieved by Aruna following the approval of the new World Ranking system by the ITTF Executive Committee.

With the new ranking, Aruna has become the first African, Nigerian, and black player to be rated in the top 10 in world table tennis ranking.

According to World Table Tennis (WTT), it has been a long time coming as the King of Africa has finally made it into the Top 10 in the world.

“Aruna has truly been mister consistent in both his performances and his participation. The Nigerian has spent the last year notching up a string of finishes inside the top eight, while being one of the most active players on the WTT scene. It has included sensational headlines such as taking out China’s rising stars in succession at the 2022 WTT Star Contender Doha and a quarterfinal appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals. It looks like the 33-year-old is just getting started,” said WTT.

Also, Egypt’s Omar Assar returned to the top 18 in the world ranking after the African champion gained eight steps up in the rating to occupy 18th place in the Men’s singles ranking.

Unlike Aruna and Assar, the trio of Ahmed Saleh of Egypt, Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal and Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo dropped from the ranking order. Saleh dropped nine steps down to 58th, Diaw slid to 61st while Omotayo dropped by 10 steps to be ranked 99th.

However, Bode Abiodun gained 34 steps up to be rated 97th in the world.

In the women’s ranking, Egypt’s Mariam Alhodaby has become the highest ranked African female player as the 2021 African champion rose to 40th in the latest ranking while teenage sensation Hana Goda gained 132 steps up to be ranked 42nd in the world and displaced compatriot – Dina Meshref who dropped to 46th in the ranking.

