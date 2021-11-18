Table water producers blame price hike on cost of production

The Association of Table Water Producers, (ATWAP), Benue state chapter, Thursday blamed the hike in price of table water, known in local parlance as pure water, to the increase in the cost of production.



Chairman of the association, Mr. Terna Gile, stated this while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with his exco members in Makurdi.

Gile who is also the coordinator of the association in North Central, said that the hike did not only effect Benue but the nation in general.

He said there was need to do some sensitisation for people to understand why the price of such a necessary product has to go up to N200.



“This is not only here but as a result of our discussion at the national conference in Abuja on the 26th of October where we did our cost analysis for production and arrived at N200.

“What we use as our basic raw material for production has increased by 400 percent, like the leather polyethylene in which we put water.

“What we use is the food grade which is approved by NAFDAC. As at today, it has risen from N600,000 to N1.550 million and the packing bag which we pack the pure water inside has risen from N350 to N3,500 before COVID-19 and as at today, depending on the quality, it is between N11,000 to N12,000. This is so with other items.



“Our products are also affected by foreign exchange fluctuations and they are also affected by crude oil price rise or fall,” he said.