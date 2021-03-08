Tackle hunger before insecurity.

In Nigeria, life is getting tougher for the weak ones, prices of foodstuff are going high in the market, transport fares are on daily increase; hunger is ravaging millions of hopeless Nigerians, particularly, the youths.

One of the main reasons for insecurity in the country could be hunger; things are going beyond the level of poor people. Nigeria, a country blessed with enormous resources including agriculture, doesn’t deserve to be ranked on top of a list of countries with most starved.

The government should do everything possible to fight hunger first before insecurity. Without recording massive number of hungry citizens that roam around looking for something to eat on the daily basis, surely Nigeria would have had lesser insecurity challenges.

The government can also introduce a system that will encourage the citizens to be involved in farming and help the country reduce the rate of hunger. To accomplish this task, government must earmark adequate funds to the agriculture sector and provide modern implement for productive farming.

The cases of insecurity come from people with zero hope to survive from hardships, hunger, and joblessness. The government or any other organization can help the communal areas with standard job opportunities which will give them chance to create something good for themselves and forget any unlawful dea running in their minds.

We can fight hunger through different aspects and government can help the tackling of insecurity with possible contribution in growing and changing the lives of some hopeless Nigerians.

Emmanuel Jacob,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri