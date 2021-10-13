Tackle issues against gender equity, Legal practitioner beckon stakeholders

A legal practitioner, Mr Dickson Uba, has urged collaboration among policy makers and other stakeholders in the country to identify and address cultural and religious practices militating against gender equity.

Uba, disclosed this in Awka while delivering a lecture entitled Global transformation through gender equity, gender equality and gender empowerment at the award and luncheon organised by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Anambra State branch, arguing that discrimination against women hampers societal growth and progress.

According to him, the history of creation as enshrined in the bible and other religious books did not in anywhere suggest that any gender should be abused or discriminated against.

He also drew his lecture from the various constitutional provisions, which according to him, guarantee the rights of men, women and children irrespective of their social or economy status.

“To address the inhalances that exist in the society means and requires that people should be granted equal access to all opportunity available the society. The policy makers should take into cognizance of all and find ways of addressing the cultural and religious factors that are militating against gender equity and inequaility,” he said.

Contributing, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Esimone, and Prof. Okey Ikpeze, both of whom were among the award recipients at the event, employed FIDA not to relent in their efforts to uplift the plights of women, children and the less privileged.

On his part, Chairman of the occasion, Justice Peter Obiorah, thanked FIDA for irganising the event, and enjoined them to sustain their leadership style with a view to attain greater heights.

Earlier, the Chairperson, FIDA, Anambra state branch, Prof. Ogugua Ikpeze, noted that her administration had been able to complete a law centre which contains rooms, and other facilities, as well as solved several challenges facing women, children and men.

