Tackle miscreants, secure Nigeria, IPMAN urges FG

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the federal government to concentrate more in tackling insecurity in the country to enable its members exercise their business peaceful.

The national vice chairman of the association in the Northwest who is also the chairman of the association in Zamfara state, Alhaji Surajo Yahaya Kamba, made the call in an interview with Blueprint in Gusau Monday.

He said the call was imperative considering how members of the association are facing serious challenges while conveying the petroleum products from the southern part of the country to northern states.

“We are only sacrificing to ensure customer’s satisfaction in the country. But the issue of insecurity has been a serious alarming as it usually affects our members while trying to covey the products from one state to another, particularly from south to north,” he said.

He advised the federal government to intensify efforts to address the lingering insecurity as a result of the activities of some miscreants across the country for peace to thrive.

He also attributed that scarcity of the petroleum products and lack of implementation of the major prices from the dealers of the product to members of the association have been the major challenges facing the association to meet customer’s demand across northern states.

“We are facing serious scarcity of petroleum products in the country and we are seriously worried on how major markers are selling the product at the cost of N165 per litre to us instead of the initial price which needs urgent steps by the appropriate authorities in that direction,” Kamba contended.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent signing of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021 into law.

“By signing the act into law, it would regulate legal, governance and fiscal aspects for the

Nigerian Petroleum Industry, host communities and other issues”. Kamba added.

He said it will go a long way to address any form of irregularities in the area of petroleum products production process in the country.

Kamba also thanked the National Assembly and executive for the passage of the Act after two decades of unsuccessful attempts.