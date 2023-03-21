Tackle naira, fuel scarcity, high electricity tariff, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to address the hardship faced by Nigerians due to challenges associated with cash and fuel scarcity as well as increase in electricity tariffs.

The body, in a communique, said the three were among the most contending issues the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Congress raised serious concern on in a meeting held in Abuja last week.

Jointly signed by its President and General Secretary, Comrade Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja respectively, the communique specifically charged the federal government to take immediate action to cushion the alarming economic and social hardship Nigerians were suffering because of cash crunch, fuel scarcity and high cost of electricity tariff to avoid industrial action.

“CWC said poor implementation of the Naira re-design policy has caused considerable pain and hardship to the people.

“Accordingly, CWC resolved to give the government seven working days beginning from Tuesday, March 14 to make Naira notes available to the people or Congress would be compelled to direct its members to withdraw their services.

“Similarly, the CWC-in-session after reviewing the fuel supply situation in the country and the attendant arbitrary costs at filling stations, expressed dismay at the non-challance of NNPC and Government. It accordingly resolved to ask the NNPC/ FGN to normalise the fuel supply situation.

“The CWC expressed its outrage at the surreptitious increase in electricity tariff without notice and without improvement in quality of service. CWC resolved that henceforth any surreptitious increase would be met with appropriate response,” the communique said.

