Tackle refugee, security issues – Unionist begs Buhari





The President of the National Union of Ogoni Students (NUOS USA), Mr. Freddie Idamkue, has lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in raising the standards of living of Nigerians.

Idamkue in his new year message issued on Tuesday night, asked the president to step up efforts in tackling refugee and security challenges in the country.

He noted that Buhari still has good time to redeem the image of Nigeria and promote human rights by announcing the exoneration of the Ogoni Nine who were murdered by the late Gen. Sani Abacha junta.

He also sent condolences to Buhari over the large number of innocent citizens, including Ogonis who lost their lives due to Boko Haram attacks, which it described as unfortunate and sheer madness.

“No religion endorses the wastage of innocent lives and so bandits terrorizing people anywhere in the world should stop,” the message stressed.

The NUOS boss lamented that no rehabilitation and empowerment schemes have been put in place for Ogonis who escaped to the camp of the UNHCR in the Republic of Benin after their homes and means of livelihood were destroyed by the killer squads of the Abacha regime.

He sought the intervention of international bodies in order to reduce their suffering and hopelessness.

