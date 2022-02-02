Tackle youth joblessness

Unemployment is no longer a new issue, especially among the youth. The youth constitutes more than half of Nigeria’s 200 million population. As the population of the youth increases, so does the unemployment rate.

The increase of unemployment rate is as a result of lower economic growth, poor educational system and training, and also general lack of interest in entrepreneurship. As a result of this, the rate of violent crimes increases, kidnappings, and social delinquent behavior among youths are at high rate.

In addition to the aformentioned factors responsible for unemployment, there are few industries in Nigeria that can absorb graduates. It is also well-known that the youth unemployment situation has been aggravated by flawed and inconsistent government policies on employment.

However, different programmes have been introduced by successive administrations over the years to address youth unemployment, which has been an issue of significant public concern.

But these programmes aimed at addressing youth unemployment have faced different challenges including finance, the absence of good administration and implementation, inconsistent policies, unimpressive responses from would-be trainees, and unqualified resource personnel handling the training programmes.

One thing is certain, the approaches to solving the problem of unemployment have failed many times. We cannot expect a different result by doing exactly the same thing. We must adopt a new approach that is not only comprehensive, but also feasible, effective, solution-oriented and practicable.

This should start with training young people. With the right financial and educational supports, and also every aspect of the school curriculum is outdated. Most of our subjects do not address contemporary issues, nor do they contribute to the mental growth of students. The system is designed to glorify grades instead of knowledge and skills.

We must re-design our curriculum to meet modern needs. The new curriculum should contain subjects that teaches contemporary skills such as critical thinking, communication, creativity, information literacy, independent research, leadership, and digital literacy. It should focus on the practical aspect of learning which will motivate students to learn.

The government should organise free or heavily subsidised training, removing the financial barrier that scares a lot of youths away, this will help bring the best training to those who need it.

Today, a lot of youth in Nigeria have viable business ideas but face the challenge of capital. The government need to take effective measures to make sure capital are available to prospective business owners, whether as grants or interest-free loans and they should establish programmes that are guided with effective policies to ensure that youths are given the best of opportunity to stay employed.Kingsley Obinna Nwoko,Department of Mass Communications,University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno state