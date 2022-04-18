Tackling female genital mutilation in the South west

When one thought that what is known as FGM has become a thing of the past, the scourge still pervades in some states in the South-west of the country. BAYO AGBOOLA reports on recent efforts towards its total eradication.

As part of efforts towards eradicating the outdated practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) especially in the southern part of Nigeria, it was another brainstorming session for media practitioners from across Oyo state early this month (April) at a one-day capacity building workshop for journalists in Ibadan tagged ‘Stop Cut Project/ Stakeholders Capacity Building’ held on putting an end to the age long practice of Female Genital Mutilation.



Going by the conclusion of participants at the capacity building workshop, it is hightime the practice of FGM is completely wiped out from our society as it is now glaring that it is of no value to the society but majorly harmful and of no benefits to the girls and the female folks in and across the country. Besides, it is contrary to the archaic belief among Africans that the practice can stop promiscuity among females.



Expert’s views

Experts and participants at the capacity building workshop wasted little or no time in agreeing on the fact that cutting of the girl-child and women is more harmful and with no health benefit to humanity generality and that the practice has proved impotent in solving or preventing promiscuity in girls and women folks.

As at present, 13 out of the 36 states in the country, namely Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Ogun, Delta, Ebonyi, Oyo, Imo, Cross Rivers and Rivers have domesticated their state laws expressly prohibiting FGM/C while the Federal Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development launched the National Policy and Plan of Action for the Elimination of FGM/C in Nigeria which covered 2013- 2017 to be coordinated by a multisector group, one of which is the UNFPA, UNICEF joint programme.

According to the experts, FGM is still in prevalent in Africa as at present with over 125 million girls and women in 29 countries of Africa and the Middle-east have been victims of Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting, (FGM/C), which is a violation of the basic human rights of the women and girl-child.



Besides annually, over three million girls are at risk of being subjected to FGM/C.

The experts stressed that in Nigeria, the prevalence of FGM/C is 24.8% and about 20 million women and girls are reported to have been mutilated or cut while over the last decades, there has been an increase in the level of awareness of FGM/C in communities in Nigeria to discourage harmful practice in the country.

Going by the reports shown to media practitioners during the capacity building workshop, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti are in the lead among states with higher prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation while at the local government level, Oyo state is taking the lead with Kajola, for example, having 98%, Oyo west 86.9%, Ibraapa North 84%, Ogbomoso 75%,

Akinyele 65% and Ibadan North 48%.

In a bid to tackle the manace in the South-west states, the Stop Cut project supported by the United Nations Trust Fund aims to end violence against women. It is also aimed to reduce the prevalence of FGM by improving law enforcement systems and enhancing public knowledge and awareness via strengthened collaborative efforts championed by critical stakeholders.

Practice exposes women to health hazards

In her presentation, the Oyo state coordinator of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Mrs Balikis Olawoyin disclosed that the practice exposes girls and women to more health issues with an irreversible implications and that without wasting time, there is the need for Nigerians to stop the practice and help prevent future health complications associated with it. She said this would, no doubt, be a major threat for today’s girl- child and women folks generally.



While reading her presentation entitled ‘Presentation on Understanding FGM’, Mrs Olawoyin lamented that the society thought that FGM is a way to protect women against being promiscuous, but according to her, it has been discovered not to be true, hence the need for full support of the media in the enlightenment of traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders at the grassroot level towards ending the practice.



“Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is extremely harmful to the body of girls and women. It is now time Nigerians desisted from such practice because the negative effect of FGM is irreversible.



“Female genital mutilation has no known benefit. It has immediate and age-long term consequences. It is an extremely harmful practice. The damage caused is irreversible. The society thought that FGM is a way to protect women against being promiscuous, but we discovered that it does not. “We do not know when it started and it does not discourage women from being promiscuous. It has no benefit, so, the media should help us by spreading the message to the people at the grassroots. We appeal to religious leaders, traditional rulers and everyone to help stop this act.”

She concluded by emphasising that the training for the journalists from the print, online, electronic media and those from various ministries became necessary in order to sentisise members of the public on the negative effects of FGM.

Practice violates female gender rights

Another key speaker at the training, Barr Tolulope Adeoti in her presentation entitled ‘Presentation on Laws and Policy’, simply described Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as a violation of the right of females and that the time has come for all stakeholders to rise and stop the practice especially now that there are laws both at the federal and state levels clearly stipulating sanctions on perpetrators of the act in as much as claim of ignornace would not be accepted in the lawcourt should anyone be caught in the act.



Emmanuel Oni of HACEY Health Initiative on his part said, “FGM is a crime in the state.” According to him, anyone caught engaging in FGM would be prosecuted in line with the recent laws passed in the state. With these laws, the government has given us the go-ahead to officially prosecute any perpetrator of FGM. The passage of these laws has given us the support to work with security agencies to ensure that we bring this practice to an end.”



Although the campaign against the practice of Female Genital Mutilation is on going, there is also the urgent need for the government at all levels particularly at the federal level to brace up on the fight against FGM/C by extending it the more to South West states and some part of the southern part of the country where the inhuman practice is still been seen and regarded as culture and even carried out in funfare like event without considering the long lasting harmful and destructive effects on the affected girls and women victims of FGM.