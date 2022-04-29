Tackling the menace of child abuse

It’s disheartening that our children are suffering and going through a lot as a result of the so-called African cultures that expose children to many difficulties and temptations while growing up.

These children might be important people tomorrow because a wise man’s words say tomorrow is pregnant nobody knows what It will deliver. It is great displeasure to see children of about 9-12 years being harassed and tortured and nobody is there to seek justice for the poor children. Most of these children are in the streets begging and seeking means of livelihood.

However, child prostitution is another dubious act. Imagine people sending their children to the so-called rich sugar daddies in town at a tender age purposely to earn money. This person will never pay attention to the child’s medical status if eventually infected with diseases such as HIV/AIDS and Vesico Vaginal Fistula, VVF, which are common these days.

Though it is not the wish of anybody to be poor, it is just a fact that not everyone is “born with a silver spoon”. Indeed everyone will love to see him/herself driving flashy and exotic cars, living in mansions, and what have you. But those that found themselves in a very difficult situation should be contented with the little they have and continue living not beyond their economic capabilities.

Unarguably, the major cause of child abuse is illiteracy. These children and their parents have a lackadaisical approach towards formal education which, consequently, makes them ignorant of the value and impact of education on their wards. Also, most of the reported suicide cases are victims of rape, abuse, and other inhuman acts.

The rate of children being harassed and abused is increasing rather than decreasing. Therefore, government, humanitarian organisations, human rights activists should continue to mobilise people on the deleterious consequences of this inhuman act. Parents, on the other hand, should love, take care and try and do anything humanly possible to protect their wards from falling victims to rape, child molestation, among others.

Above all, government and its agencies should continue to organise sensitisation campaigns to create awareness for the general public to know the consequences of these sinful acts. Also, basic education should be made available and accessible for all and sundry, irrespective of tribe, religion, gender, region, or any political inclination.

Don’t forget the saying “make hay while the sun shines”. Children are very important.

Zara Ahmed Imam,Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

