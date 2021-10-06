Tackling unemployment through empowerment

A Kogi lawmaker has decided against all odds to help create self-employment to youths in order to end the era of youth restiveness. OYIBO SALIHU reports.

Okene local government is the headquarters of Kogi Central Senatorial District. In the past, this council was bedeviled by high rate of youth restiveness propelled by mass unemployment.

As a result of this, many youths surrendered themselves into the hands of overzealous politicians who used them as agents of destruction during elections.

However, shortly thereafter, they are abandoned to their fate.

The coming of Hon Ahmed Tijani Damisa,a third time lawmaker who currently represents Okene/Ogori-Magongo federal constituency at the National Assembly had changed the narratives through his numerous skills acquisition programmes in what he calls his development project.

Penultimate weeks, this federal lawmaker facilitated another training for 50 youths including some number of women from his constituency in poultry farming for them to be self-reliant in poultry production.

The training programme which lasted for one week was held at Ebira Muslims Community College Okengwen (EMMCO) in Okene local government area of the state.

It was organised in conjunction with the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) and Samec Nigeria Company Limited.

Trainers’ counsels

Addressing participants at the end of the programme, the executive director of CRIN, Dr Patrick Adebola charged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunities created by the lawmaker to improve their standard of living in poultry farming.

“I am urging all of you to put the knowledge acquired into practice to enable you to succeed and be employers of labour,” he advised.

While commending Hon Damisa for sponsoring the programme, Dr Adebola appealed to corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to contribute their quota towards ensuring that youths and women are gainfully engaged in order to reduce some of the social vices that arise due to idleness and unemployment.

In his remark, Hon Damisa who expressed happiness over the successful completion of the five-day programme, charged the participants to put to practice the knowledge they have acquired from the training to better their life.

The lawmaker who was represented by Mallam Abdulsalami Ikunaiye stated that 50 participants were successfully trained in poultry farming. He added that the beneficiaries, aside the certificate of participation issued to them, were empowered with ₦20,000 each with a starter pack worth ₦50,000 to enable them kick start the poultry farming.

He added that the lawmaker also empowered 100 women with cash donations of #10,000 each to boost their petty trade.

He commended the lead resource person, Professor Adeboye Joseph Omale and members of Ozomata Foundation for their roles towards ensuring that the programme achieve the desired objectives.

The guest speaker, Comrade Haroun Opotu Yussuf, in his paper presentation titled ‘Employment Opportunities through Natural Resources’ said the easiest way to reduce youth restiveness and unhappiness is through exploitation of every sectors to empower the people to sustain their livelihood.

“Nigeria is blessed with people and will, both in agricultural and mineral resources to be harnessed for the development of our society,” he said.

While urging youths and women to shun violence, contention and conflict but embrace consultation, the guest speaker also appealed to them participants to make use of the financial support given to them to improve on their business and make the lawmaker proud.

Words of appreciation

Commenting on the empowerment programme, a community leader, Chief Ahmed Haruna Osike, said if every political office holders and representative at the state Houses of Assembly and National Assembly do this, poverty and insecurity that has taken the centre stage of Nigeria society today would reduce drastically.

He however charged the lawmaker not to renege in his effort of giving back to his people, while noting that whatever he does today, posterity would always remember him.

One of the beneficiaries, Usman Musa, who spoke on behalf of others promised that they would take the advantage of the programme to start a business so that in future they can grow and be employers of labour in poultry business.

Another beneficiary from Ogori Magongo local government, Mercy Andrew, said that there couldn’t have been a better way to alleviate people’s suffering at the grassroots than such empowerment programme. She therefore promised to make judicious use of opportunities created for them by the lawmaker.