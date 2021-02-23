Tackling youth unemployment

Unemployment is a very serious issue in Nigeria. There are hundreds and thousands of youths out there who do not have employment. Besides, the problem of unemployment is very severe because of the growing population and demand for jobs. Moreover, if we neglect this problem then it will become the reason for the doom of the nation. In the country, there is much reason for a large section of the population for being unemployed. Some of these factors are population growth, slow economic growth, seasonal occupation, slow growth of the economic sector, and fall in the cottage industry.

Meanwhile, unemployment and lack of job has become a major issue. Apart from this, the following things happen in the country, which is an increase in poverty, increase in crime rate, exploitation of labor, political instability, mental health, and loss of skills. As a result, all this will eventually lead to the demise of the nation.

Due to the lack of job and unemployment a large portion of the youths have engaged in the agricultural sector and the sector only provides employment in harvest or plantation time.

The government should take measures on how to reduce unemployment. And Some of the schemes government should include are the IRDP (Integrated Rural Development Programme), DPAP (Drought Prone Area Programme), Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, Employment Assurance Scheme, NRY (Nehru Rozgar Yojana), Training for self-Employment, PMIUPEP (Prime Minister’s Integrated Urban Poverty Eradication Program), employment exchange, Employment Guarantee Scheme, development of organized sector, small and cottage industries, employment in forging countries, and Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana and few more.Besides, these schemes will also make some rules flexible, so that employment can be created in the private sector also.

Victor Horsefall,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri