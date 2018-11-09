Taekwondo, football, Karate, 10 other sports for 2018 MIGA

No fewer than 13 sporting activities will as from November 22 feature when the second edition of Ministry of Interior Games tagged MIGA get underway.

In all 90 events meant to produce 90 gold medallists, 90 silver medallists and 110 bronze kings will set Kaduna, venue of the completion alight.

The event’s logo and mascot named harmony was launched earlier this week by Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Dambazzau.

Athletics, Bdminton, Basketball, Football, Handball, Karate, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Tug of War and Volleyball will be competed for

Among the entire 2226 participants expected, are 1410 Athletes, 156 team Officials, 24 federation officials, 155 technical officials, 126 Security officials, 45 medical officials, 60 media practitioners and 80 Volunteers.

Minister Dambazzau who reeled this out while performing the unveiling ceremony explained, “Among other things, we want to use this event to foster intra and inter-Services relationship and reinforce the relationship between personnel of the Services and the Civil Servants in the main Ministry, and also to identify and select athletes that would represent the Services/ Ministry in National and International competitions.”

Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Mallam Alhassan Yakmut, 11 Sub-Committees were further set up to assist the main organizing committee achieve its purpose of having a world class event. The sub-committees are – Finance and General Purpose, Technical, Medical and Doping, Security, Jury, Ceremonial, Protocol and Welfare, Media and Publicity, Venue and Facilities, Marketing and Sponsorship, Accommodation and Transportation, and Secretariat.

He assured that that preparations were steadily on and that all efforts will be made to ensure that the objectives that had been set for the games would be achieved.

President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Binga, welcomed with excitement the inclusion of Taekwondo in the 2nd edition of the MIGA Games.

“After the highly successful Taekwondo event at the 1st Guards Brigade Games, hosted by the Nigeria Army, we are very excited that Taekwondo will again feature at the MIGA Games, which would help develop members of our Taekwondo community in the participating services”

She further commended and thanked the Honourable Minister for the event that would help develop taekwondo further.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Taekwondo community, we express our gratitude to the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of the Hon. Minister Rtd. Lt Gen. Danbazu, for this event that would help sports development in Nigeria. We hope that this inspires other agencies and organizations to host similar events as there can not be enough competitive events for Taekwondo and other sports in Nigeria.

The contingents are expected to arrive on November 22 ahead of the opening ceremony, which takes place two days after. The competition ends on Dec 1.

Phots session during and after the unveiling of 2018 MIGA logo and mascot

