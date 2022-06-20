TAF treats 1,000 of tropical diseases in Abuja community

Over 1000 residents of Kado community in the Life Camp area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have been screened and treated for free, of different tropical diseases.



Specifically, the residents received treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases, treatment and vaccination for Hepatitis B and C infections, as well as pelvic inflammatory diseases.



The gesture was part of the medical outreach organised by Teen Ambassador Foundation (TAF), a nongovernmental organisation, as one of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, promising to extend the gesture to cover other parts of Nigeria.



A team of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists was on ground to render services to residents of the densely populated suburb of Abuja during the outreach held weekend.



In his remarks at the outreach, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mr. Paul Adiwu, said his passion to assist the poor and needy was the motivation behind the exercise, adding that it was the second of such intervention by the organisation, adding that the gesture will be taken to the 36 states of the federation.

