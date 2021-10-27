Tafidan Abaji bags outstanding leadership award

The Tafidan Abaji, Abuja, Alhaji, Dr. Bilyaminu Musa Sokodabo, a notable administrator cum agro-entrepreneur has being recognised for outstanding leadership in the FCT.

The award was presented by the National Association of Political Science Students, the University of Abuja by the association’s president, Khalil Shemsudeen Khalil and the association’s scribe, Ayodele Omotayo Blessing.

The president said this is in recognition of his contributions towards human capital development especially in the area of education and vocational training, support for girl child education and women empowerment, provision of mentorship to young people and leadership excellence”.

Dr. Sokodabo in his acceptance remarks thanked the association for finding him worthy of the recognition.

He enjoined the students to cultivate entrepreneurship skills for post-graduation survival, noting that self-reliance will sustain them after graduation than looking for collar jobs and assured that he will guide at any point his attention is needed.

