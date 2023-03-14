Taiwo Adeniyi heads 22-man NYSC 50 years anniversary committee

The federal government has lauded the immense roles of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the socio-economic and political development of the country since establishment on May 22, 1973 as the leading light of youth organisations in Africa.

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, stated this Monday in Abuja, while inaugurating a 22-member Inter-Ministerial Committee on the 50th anniversary celebration headed by Mr Taiwo Adeniyi.

He said NYSC must be celebrated for its remarkable achievements, adding that “the economic empowerment of corps members through entrepreneurship training initiative has brought to light, the capacity of the NYSC as an organisation that is responsive to contemporary needs.

He said, “The Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the Scheme is stirring the interest of Corps Members for self-employment and wealth creation.

“The Scheme must be celebrated for its remarkable achievements in the promotion of national unity and integration, development of education, healthcare delivery, as well as social and infrastructural development, through its primary assignment and community development services.”

The minister stated further that the federal government recognises NYSC’s achievements and hence it decided to mark the Scheme’s milestone on what it has achieved over the past fifty years as a form of recognition.

In his remarks, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Dogara Ahmed said worthy of commendation is the positive roles of successive batches of Corps Members in the credible conduct of elections in the country, and their participation in other programmes like population census, immunisation exercise, HIV/AIDS prevention and care, fight against corona virus among others.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, in his response, promised the readiness of all members of the committee to deliver its mandate as expected.

During the programme, a minute silence was observed in memory of corps member Oreoluwa Aina that died in the Lagos train/bus accident last week.

