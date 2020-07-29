TAJBank’s performance excites shareholders

Shareholders have described the performance of TAJBank Limited, a non-interest banking institution, as impressive, saying the positive rise in profile is a sign of a good business climate for the growing financial institution and the economy.

The shareholders, who made their remarks at the bank’s held first annual general meeting (AGM) in Abuja recently, lauded the institution for an impressive performance over its first month of operations covering December 2019.

It specifically recorded remarkable growth across key performance indicators, signifying not only viability but success of the non-interest banking model in the Nigerian banking environment.

In his welcome address, chairman of the bank, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, noted that “the board of directors had offered exemplary leadership since inception and thus been able to successfully chart and navigate the course of business for the rising institution.”

“Our business focus from the inception of our operations has remained unwavering and we remain committed to offering enhanced profitability and higher returns in 2020. Offering consistent value to meet the dynamic needs of our teeming customers has remained the core thrust of our business strategy.

“We are dedicated to ensuring this is fully exemplified, one valued customer at a time, as we build a sustainable ethical brand through exceptional service, innovation and professionalism whilst enhancing stakeholders’ value,” he added.

The AGM is the first to be held by the bank since its launch into the Nigerian financial space and held virtually.

It has since inception recorded a number of milestones in less than a year of operations such as launching its Agency Banking Network in 17 states in the country as well as its recent appointment as a receiving Bank by the federal government on Sukuk. TAJBank also recently launched Nigeria’s first ethical e-commerce site, TAJMall.