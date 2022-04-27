Take advantage of FG’ s skill development, empowerment initiatives, Minister tells Nigerian youth

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has challenged youth in the country to take advantage of various opportunities initiated by the present administration to sharpen their skills in order to meet up with the 21st century challenges for employability and entrepreneurship.

Dare gave the charge on Wednesday in his office in Abuja when he received a delegation from the 5th Assembly of the Nigeria Youth Parliament (NYP) led by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Azeezat Yishawu.

According to him, the Ministry has a bouquet of trainings and programmes on its website like the Digital Skills, Entrepreneurial, Employability and Leadership (DEEL), National Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) amongst others, which can be harnessed by the youth for enhancing themselves, thus contributing to the development of the Nigerian economy.

“Youth must apply themselves to the opportunities put forward by the government, else you lose your right to accuse or blame government,” Dare said.

He advised them to take out time from the long hours used on their smart phones daily to check up for trainings and scholarships as well as other opportunities that can turn their lives and fortunes around positively, noting that those who have keyed in are already benefitting.

While urging the youth parliamentarians to identify, articulate and justify their needs to enable federal government’s intervention, Dare called on the fifth assembly to define its tenure through core programmes and legislation that would be of immense benefit to the youth.

Earlier, the Speaker, Fifth Assembly of the NYP, Rt. Hon. Azeezat Yishawu, said the purpose of their visit was to further solicit for more youth-oriented initiatives that would provide opportunities for the teeming youth so as to curb the problems of unemployment and security challenges bedeviling the country.

She commended the Youth and Sports Development Minister and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in particular for its avowed determination towards the upliftment of lives of the Nigerian youth.

