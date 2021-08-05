Take advantage of NYSC to become self-reliant, DG advises corps members

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to explore every available opportunities during the service year in order to develop their potential and become role models, worthy of emulation.

General Ibrahim gave this advice Thursday in a nationwide address, delivered virtually to the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream One corps members and camp officials.

He said lOrientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding-up/Passing-Out are loaded with different activities to groom corps members to be patriotic and self-reliant towards attaining leadership positions.

“White-collar jobs are not readily available anywhere, and let no one discourage you because skill acquisition is very critical nowadays. There is reward in hardwork. Drive your vision with passion and I can assure you the sky will be your limit.”

General Ibrahim further urged them to utilise their stay in the orientation camps to create long-lasting relationship and foster national unity and integration which is the hallmark of the NYSC.

“Many ex-Corps Members have excelled during the service year and they always tell their stories as Corps Members. Therefore, you too must also take advantage of the NYSC as a platform to excel in life.

“It is incumbent on you to be patriotic, committed, drive your vision with passion and put in your best in the service of our country.

“I want to warn that your place of Primary Assignment cannot permit you to travel. If you are going to travel within the country, it is only the State Coordinator through the normal channel that can permit you to travel.

“If you apply and it’s not granted, please don’t go anywhere, and if you are going to travel outside the country, it is only the Director-General that can permit you to travel,” DG said.

The DG asked corps members not to promote fake news, but to use the social media to promote national unity.

He added that the introduction of Corps Camp Director is an innovation that was introduced to expose corps members to leadership roles and groom them for leadership responsibilities.