Take advantage of TETFund to develop C0Es, SSUCOEN boss urges provosts

The president, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN), Comrade Danladi Ali Misheliza, has charged provosts of Colleges of Education in the country to assess the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in order to advance the cause of the institutions.

He gave the charge at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene during his tour of the institution to assess the level of project execution shortly after he monitored the election of the union in the college.

“I am surprised that till date some colleges of education have not even assessed TETFund meant for 2012, 2013 down to 2020, while the fund remains dormant and the needs continue to grow year in , year out,” he said.

Comrade Misheliza described the provost of the college, Dr. Hassan Umar, as “a leader who has a target and pursues it vigorously.”

“Actually, I have heard a lot of good things about this college and what I have seen now I am completely dumbfounded because I have seen great achievements in terms of project execution, peaceful coexistence between staff and students. To my surprise the Provost and his team have assessed TETFund until 2020 this shows how serious and committed the management is to bring projects to the college.

“I have seen the administrative block project almost 85 per cent completion, I have seen the construction of a storey building complex for Adult, Non-Formal Education and Special Education, with external works which are completed. I have also seen the construction of twin 200-seater lecture theatres being completed and in use, among others.”