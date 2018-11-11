Take care of your four-year old daughter, Davido’s baby Mama cries out to music Star

Mother of a four-year-old girl, Ayotomide Labinjo has appealed to all to put pressure on Musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido to take up the responsibilities to the little girl she allegedly brought into the world for him..

Labinjo, who claimed that Davido is the father of her child, wants him and his family to carry out a new Independent Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test and also be ready to take up the paternal responsibility of the child.

Alleging that Davido and his family, influenced the last test that was carried out when the child was 10-month-old, which allegedly turned out negative, she wants a repeat of the exercise now that the child is much older, insisting that the previous one, was not correct.

At a press conference organised by the family’s spokesperson, Kemi Olunloyo in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, she recalled that her relationship with the artiste started in a club in Ibadan, in 2013, calling on the Assurance crooner, to be bold to enough to say the truth about the whole story and accept the fact that he is the biological father of the child, christened Anuoluwapo Michelle Adeleke.

Labinjo, who claimed that the alleged relationship started at a club in Ibadan, where she met the musician in 2013, said they later hooked up at a hotel and also met a few months after, adding that Davido, began fencing her, when she announced her pregnancy.

Hear her: “My family and I had made efforts to handle this case amicably. All efforts to reach him proved abortive, because he had blocked all access to him. Until recently, when his cousin, BRed connected with me and asked me to download Imo App in order to do video chat. He had a video chat with me, asking me if I still liked him (Davido) and asked for my age. We have also been to Osun State to meet with his family, but all our efforts did not yield a positive result. I am not interested in being his wife. All I want him to do is to take up his responsibility as the father of our child.”

Also speaking at the briefing, the daughter, Anuoluwapo, who will clock five on November 19, said: “David Adeleke is my father and he is from Osun State. I want to see him, because I have missed him so much. My favourite songs are Assurance: Chioma my lover.”

Ayotomide’s mother, Ropo Labinjo, also lamented that she was not treated well by the Adeleke family and pleaded with Nigerians to come to their aid.

She said: “I want us to have a new independent DNA test and I have urged Davido’s father to make him available whenever we are ready for that. I am a 51- year-old-woman, I cannot do any other thing since I have taken up the responsibility of my grandchild. I cannot do it alone. My husband is late too. My grandchild needs formal education. We want to carry out a fresh test on the girl. I won’t mind to sleep in the laboratory in order to have a genuine result. Davido has done a great damage to my family I want to thank Kemi Olunloyo for picking up interest in the little girl and her support in assisting us to be heard by Nigerians and the rest of the world.”

When contacted, a representative of Davido’s camp, who did not give a name, said they would not pay attention to the cooked up story by the family and Kemi Olunloyo.

“We are not interested in this matter because it is a dead issue,” the source said.