Take caution, NCAA urges pilots as rainy season sets in

Regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday advised pilots and airline operators to exercise caution over aviation hazardous weather in the rainy season.

The warning was contained in an Advisory Circular (AC) with reference no AC: NCAA-AEROMET – 33 initiated by the Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS) and addressed to concerned bodies.

The document, signed by the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu explained that the AC is coming on the advent of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released for the year 2022 by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

NIMET has predicted early/late March as the commencement of the rainy season across the Southern states while April/May and June, 2022 is the onset of the rainy season in Central and Northern parts of Nigeria.

The NCAA noted that the rainy season, at outset, is usually characterized with severe thunderstorms and many other hazardous weather phenomena such as severe turbulence, microburst, low level wind shear events that could affect the safety of flight operations.

“Hence, the need for all stakeholders to perform their roles as stated below in order to ensure safety of flight operations.”

